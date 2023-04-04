Politics / Donald Trump Greene Rallies Trump Faithful Near Court Former president will be arraigned later this afternoon By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Apr 4, 2023 11:21 AM CDT Copied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) View 3 more images The day has arrived for Donald Trump's historic arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom. The AP was rounding up developments ahead of the 2:15pm moment: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly rallied supporters of Trump outside the Manhattan courthouse. The Georgia Republican made her way through a park where hundreds of onlookers and journalists gathered and used a bullhorn to speak. Greene thanked “patriotic Trump supporters who are here today." She also called Republicans “the party of peace” and called Democrats “the party of violence." George Santos, the besieged Republican congressman facing multiple investigations into lies he told while running for office, joined the growing crowd of people gathered outside the courthouse. Santos told the AP that he didn’t plan to go inside the courthouse but came to “support the president.” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said the former president's appearance in court would be brief. “It won’t be a long day in court,” he said on ABC’s Good Morning America. "We know the basis of the indictment and the factual allegations in the indictment,” Tacopina said, adding that Trump would maintain his innocence. “One thing I can assure you as I sit here today: There’ll be no guilty plea in this case. That’s one thing I can guarantee you." Spectators, many of them members of the news media, lined up overnight to get a seat inside the courtroom, or even just a glimpse of Trump, who was expected to be escorted from Trump Tower. (Read more Donald Trump stories.) View 3 more images