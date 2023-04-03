In Idaho, a Tangled Murder Trial Begins

Jury selection begins Monday in a high-profile murder trial in Idaho, and one key question is whether the accused—Lori Vallow Daybell—will testify on her own behalf. The case is not only high-profile, it's both tangled and grisly.

Vallow Daybell and husband Chad Daybell are accused of killing Vallow Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan in 2020. They also are accused killing Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy. The accused couple married just two weeks after Tammy Daybell's unexpected death in 2019, notes USA Today. Separate trials: Vallow Daybell and her husband have pleaded not guilty and are being tried separately, notes the AP. Chad Daybell's trial comes later. Vallow Daybell's legal team has not said whether she will be put on the stand.