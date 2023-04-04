Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felonies

This story has been updated with new developments. In an unprecedented scene Tuesday at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, a former president appeared as a criminal defendant. Donald Trump traveled to the courthouse from Trump Tower to surrender to authorities ahead of his arraignment Tuesday afternoon, and the AP reports that he was "stone-faced" as he entered the courtroom. The New York Times reports that the former president was charged with 34 felonies and, as widely expected, pleaded not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, some of them stemming from payments made in the Stormy Daniels hush-money scandal, the Guardian reports. In a statement, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said the former president was indicted "for falsifying New York business records in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election."

The Times reports that the former president was fingerprinted while in custody, but it's not clear whether a mug shot was taken. After he left the courtroom, he did not stop to speak to the press. His motorcade departed minutes later, per the Times. Trump plans to return to Florida and deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the Washington Post reports. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)