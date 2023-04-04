Meteorologist: Go Back to the Basement

Residents are warned to line up shelter before going to sleep
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 4, 2023 6:30 PM CDT
More Tornadoes Forecast in South, Midwest
Plows make their way east along Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Tuesday. A blizzard warning was in effect for nearly all of North Dakota and most of South Dakota through at least Wednesday night.   (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)

People still sorting through the wreckage of their homes after deadly weather over the weekend braced for another wave of strong storms, likely including tornadoes, that were expected in parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. Officials warned residents to have shelter ready before going to sleep. "This could be a night to just set up down in the basement to be safe," said Tom Philip, a meteorologist in Davenport, Iowa. The storms were expected to hammer some areas hit by severe weather and possibly dozens of tornadoes that killed at least 32 people, the AP reports, meaning more misery for those whose homes were destroyed in Arkansas, Iowa, and Illinois.

Dangerous conditions Tuesday also could stretch into parts of Missouri, southwestern Oklahoma, and northeastern Texas. Farther south and west, fire danger will remain high. "That could initially start as isolated supercells with all hazards possible—tornadoes, wind and hail—and then over time typically they form into a line (of thunderstorms) and continue moving eastward," said Ryan Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Hours before the biggest storms were expected to hit, strong thunderstorms swept through the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday morning with winds up to 90mph and baseball-size hail. No injuries were reported.

