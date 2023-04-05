Earliest Trump Allegation Involves Doorman

The indictment against Donald Trump unsealed Tuesday contains hush-money allegations connected to adult film star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and another, lesser-known party: A former Trump Tower doorman who claimed Trump had an illegitimate child with a housekeeper. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says former National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc. paid $30,000 to the doorman in late 2015, months after Trump launched his presidential campaign, as part of a "catch and kill" scheme to eliminate negative stories about Trump, USA Today reports.

The doorman, Dino Sajudin, had been threatened with a $1 million penalty if he discussed his allegations but he went public with the story in 2018 after he was released from the agreement with AMI. According to a statement of facts from the DA's office, AMI concluded the story wasn't true but then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, "Lawyer A" in court papers, asked them not to release him from the deal before the 2016 election. In other payments, prosecutors said McDougal received $150,000 from the company for the rights to her story after she claimed she had a 10-month affair with Trump, the AP reports.

Prosecutors also said McDougal received $150,000 from the company for the rights to her story after she claimed she had a 10-month affair with Trump, the AP reports. Daniels received $130,000 just 12 days before the election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years earlier, prosecutors said. Trump, who pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies Tuesday, went to "great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws," the DA's office said, (Read more Donald Trump stories.)