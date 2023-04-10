4 Victims Dead, 8 Wounded in Louisville Bank Shooting

A mass shooting Monday morning at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, has left four victims dead and another eight people injured, reports WHAS-TV and the AP. The gunman also is dead, said police. The assault took place about 8:30am at Old National Bank for reasons that remain unclear, per the Louisville Courier Journal. The AP reports the unidentified shooter is believed to be a former employee of the bank.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," tweeted Gov. Andy Beshear, who was headed to the area. WHAS-TV has a disturbing quote from a witness who described seeing the assailant with some type of long gun near a conference room on the bank's first floor. "He just started firing," said the witness. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me." Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said arriving officers "encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time."

It wasn't immediately clear if the gunman took his own life or was killed by police. At least two of the wounded were in critical condition, including a police officer. "It was a lot of activity for like 20 seconds," nearby resident Terrance Sullivan tells the Courier Journal. "The sound is what I keep thinking about. It was so loud. People in my building who were inside could hear it. ... I've heard gunshots before, but not that many like that." This story has been updated with new details throughout. (Read more Louisville stories.)