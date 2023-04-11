She Was on a Virtual Meeting When She Witnessed Massacre on Her Computer Screen

Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a bank manager at Louisville's Old National Bank, was not in the building when a fellow employee opened fire Monday morning, killing five—but she witnessed the massacre through her computer screen, because she was attending a virtual meeting at the time. "Shortly after the meeting started, the gunman, which is an employee, started shooting up the conference room," she tells CNN. "I witnessed people being murdered. I don’t know how else to say that." She said the whole thing "happened very quickly," leaving her "in disbelief as I watched it unravel."

Of the gunman, who was killed in a shootout with police, she says she didn't work with him directly but knew him because her son was coached by his father on his high school basketball team, and her husband was also an assistant coach for the team. “His temperament is pretty low-key. I’ve never seen the kid get angry or upset about anything in public. He was pretty much just relaxed," she said, calling him "extremely intelligent" with "just kind of a monotone personality." She couldn't remember him ever having made any threats or seeming to have a problem with anyone. There are reports online that he'd been fired or was about to be fired, but those have not been confirmed. WDRB has also obtained disturbing, apparently threatening social media posts from an account since taken offline that, the station says, appears to have belonged to the gunman. (Read more Louisville stories.)