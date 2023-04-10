Louisville Victims, Shooter Identified

The man who opened fire inside a bank in Louisville on Monday morning, killing four people, has been identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon. The gunman, who livestreamed the shooting, was killed in an exchange of fire with officers who arrived as shots were still being fired at the Old National Bank, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a press conference. "The suspect shot at officers," the chief said, per the AP. "We then returned fire and stopped that threat." Of the livestreamed footage, she said, "We're hopeful that we can have that incident removed, that footage removed."

The Louisville Courier Journal reports that according to a LinkedIn page, Sturgeon was an intern at the bank before starting a full-time position in June 2021. Police identified the victims as Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; and Juliana Farmer, 57. University of Louisville Hospital spokeswoman Heather Fountaine said nine people were wounded, including two police officers. She said one officer, a 26-year-old who graduated from the police academy on March 31, was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a press conference that two close friends were killed in the shooting and a third was among the injured. “Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad," he said, per NBC. "He’s one of the people I talked to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend." Politico notes that a friend of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's wife, Maria, was killed in the Nashville mass shooting two weeks ago. (Read more Louisville stories.)