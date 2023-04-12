Missing Woman Pulled From Submerged Jeep—Alive

A Texas woman who'd been reported missing was found—alive—in a Jeep that was almost completely submerged in a Marion County lake. The county sheriff's office posted on Facebook that a fisherman called in on Friday morning to report seeing the top of the floating Jeep about 40 feet from a boat ramp at Lake o' the Pines. Deputies and a tow truck from a wrecker service responded, and then the unexpected occurred: "As the jeep was being prepared for removal from the water, it was discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving," the sheriff's office says in its post. Everyone at the scene—deputies, wrecker service, and the fisherman who made the call—assisted in rescuing the woman, who was transported to a local hospital.

During the course of the incident, deputies determined the woman had been reported missing in Longview, about 30 miles southwest of the lake, WFTV reports. An investigation is underway, and it's not yet clear how the Jeep ended up in the water. In fact, "We do not know how long the Jeep was in the water," an investigator at the Marion County Sheriff's Office tells NPR. NPR reports that she'd been reported missing at 12:35am Friday and the fisherman's call came in hours later, sometime Friday morning, but other reports say she was reported missing April 5. Authorities say that so far, nothing suspicious has been turned up and the incident appears to have been accidental; the boat ramp the vehicle may have driven off of is at the end of a slight curve off a long and mostly straight rural road. (Read more Texas stories.)