FBI Arrests Man Who Beat Cop With US Flag

(Newser) – Police and the FBI are continuing to track down suspects involved in last week's Capitol riot—including a man seen on video beating a police officer with an American flag. Peter Stager, 41, was arrested at his attorney's office Thursday night, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports. He has been charged in federal court with one count of obstructing a police officer from his duties during a civil disorder, and more charges are likely to be added. Investigators say Stager was part of a mob that grabbed a Washington, DC, officer who was protecting a Capitol entrance, dragged him down stairs, and beat him with objects including the flagpole, reports the Wall Street Journal.

A man identified as Stager was seen on video taken outside the Capitol saying, "Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building." Others arrested Thursday include a Delaware man who was seen carrying a Confederate flag outside the Senate chamber and a retired Pennsylvania firefighter accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers in the head outside the Capitol. Robert Sanford, 55, was arrested after the FBI received a tip from one of his friends, according to charging documents. Sanford faces charges including assaulting a police officer and unlawfully entering the Capitol, the AP reports. Authorities say the fire extinguisher Sanford threw isn't the one that fatally injured Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)