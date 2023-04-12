Trump: Court Staffers Were Crying at Indictment

Last month, former President Trump made clear he would not drop out of the 2024 race if he were indicted. On Tuesday, the newly indicted Trump went one better and told Tucker Carlson he would not drop out if he were convicted, reports Axios. "That's not my thing," he said on Fox News, his first interview since being indicted on charges related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. "I wouldn't do it." Also:

Court staffers: "They were incredible," Trump said of officers and employees at the Manhattan courtroom where he was indicted, per Fox News. "When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying—people that … professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. ... They were actually crying. They said, 'I'm sorry.'"