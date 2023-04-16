For George Santos, an Unwanted Fundraising Feat

The New York Post reports that Rep. George Santos, the first-time congressman embroiled in controversy over his serial lies and iffy financial background, will announce his candidacy for reelection on Monday. If so, the Long Island lawmaker has some serious challenges ahead in the fundraising realm. New filings show that Santos raised a mere $5,333 the first three months of the year, reports Axios. But the news gets worse: He also refunded $8,352 in donations—resulting in a net loss of about $3,000. Some quick assessments:

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a worse report for an incumbent member of Congress,” Brett Kappel, an elections lawyer who advises candidates from both parties, tells the New York Times.

Politico helps explain why: "Such fundraising numbers are exceedingly rare and suggest either a candidate who has no actual support from donors or one who is not eyeing an actual re-election bid; or both."