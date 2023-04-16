For George Santos, an Unwanted Fundraising Feat

His campaign raised a tiny amount and refunded more than that total
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 16, 2023 9:20 AM CDT
For George Santos, an Unwanted Fundraising Feat
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y..   (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

The New York Post reports that Rep. George Santos, the first-time congressman embroiled in controversy over his serial lies and iffy financial background, will announce his candidacy for reelection on Monday. If so, the Long Island lawmaker has some serious challenges ahead in the fundraising realm. New filings show that Santos raised a mere $5,333 the first three months of the year, reports Axios. But the news gets worse: He also refunded $8,352 in donations—resulting in a net loss of about $3,000. Some quick assessments:

  • “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a worse report for an incumbent member of Congress,” Brett Kappel, an elections lawyer who advises candidates from both parties, tells the New York Times.
  • Politico helps explain why: "Such fundraising numbers are exceedingly rare and suggest either a candidate who has no actual support from donors or one who is not eyeing an actual re-election bid; or both."
(Santos already has a challenger in place.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X