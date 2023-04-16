Gunman Fires Into Crowd at Louisville Park

An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said. There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting, which took place around 9 pm in Louisville's Chickasaw Park. "As of right now we have no witnesses," Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said, per the AP. Officers found two men dead at the park, and four other victims were hospitalized. It was just Monday when five people were shot to death at a Louisville bank, and the city's mayor called for people to resolve their disputes without using guns.

"It wasn't just Monday's shooting. Wasn't just today's shooting. There were several other shootings in between," Mayor Craig Greenberg said, per WLKY. "Please, put your weapons down," he implored. Authorities did not identify any of the victims of the park shooting. Police were not aware of any special event taking place at the park on Saturday night and said the crowd was not unusually large. Donna Purvis, a Metro Council member who rushed to the park, said, "I'm so tired of this, and I can't make any sense of it," per CNN.