Unmarried couples in Michigan are a step closer to being able to legally live together as lewdly and lasciviously as they want to. The state Senate voted 29-9 Wednesday to repeal a law that makes it a misdemeanor for an unmarried man to live with an unmarried woman, the Detroit News reports. The bill would strike a provision against "lewdly and lasciviously associating and cohabitating together," though it would retain a provision banning any individual from "engaging in open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior," reports WWJ. The law hasn't been enforced for a long time, but under federal law, a person can't claim somebody as a dependent on their taxes if their relationship violates state law.

All 20 Democrats in the chamber voted to repeal the law, which dates from 1931, but nine of the 18 Republicans voted to keep it. The opponents included Sen. Ed McBroom, who argued that repeal "is not a promotion of the common good." He said cohabitation has been shown to "decrease the resilience and permanence of marriage and to decrease the potential that marriage happens at all." Marriage, he argued "has been consistently shown to be the gold standard by which a stable society is maintained." The bill is now headed for the state House. If the cohabitation law is repealed, it will leave Mississippi as the only state with a similar law still in place. (Read more cohabitation stories.)