A speeding car took flight Sunday and ended up on the second-story roof of a home in Northern California. The story "would seem unbelievable if not for the photo evidence backing it up," per SFGate. Photos shared by authorities show the vehicle resting on the roof of a carport, its front end crushed against the exterior wall of a room featuring a large window, through which first responders were able to access the vehicle. Homeowner Bob Arant, who was away from home with his wife at the time of the crash, believes the SUV flew about 75 feet before landing on his roof.

First responders had to stabilize the vehicle using ropes before rescuing the driver and sole occupant, who was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving "extremely fast" on a road with a posted speed limit of 10mph, the CHP said, per KCRA. The outlet notes "a sign informing drivers of the speed limit was in front of the home" in Cape Horn, about an hour's drive from the Lake Tahoe area. Authorities are still determining how the vehicle made its way onto the roof of the home, "which is on the same level as a hill next to it," per CBS News. The investigation will determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The vehicle has since been removed from the structure, revealing a large hole through which parts of a craft room and stairwell are visible, per KCRA. Arant and his wife are staying in an RV on their property due to the damage. According to a GoFundMe page, the couple's home insurance company informed them "they didn't have coverage for an automobile landing in their home." It adds that "the driver's insurance will be responsible but it is unlikely that their coverage will be enough to cover" the cost of repairs, estimated at hundreds of thousands of dollars. (Read more car crash stories.)