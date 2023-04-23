Onstage in Tennessee, Lizzo Makes a Statement

Lizzo made her feelings about a new Tennessee law clear on Friday night, inviting drag performers to join her onstage in Knoxville. The acts who shared her stage at Thompson-Boling Arena included Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kandy Muse, and Vanessa Vanjie, Deadline reports. The legislation prohibits "male or female impersonators" from performing in public spaces or anywhere children might see their acts. Lizzo told the audience she'd received unsolicited advice online to cancel her Tennessee shows. "Why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?" she said, adding, "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?"

Other artists also have protested the legislation approved in Tennessee and other states, as well as laws curbing rights of LGBTQ+ people and limiting transgender health care. Bands have performed in drag in Tennessee, per Rolling Stone. "What people are doing in Tennessee is giving hope," Lizzo told the crowd. "So thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other, and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us." The Grammy-winning singer posted video on Instagram, as well as a photo of her with her fellow performers. (Read more Lizzo stories.)