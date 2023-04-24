You Have Until Tuesday to Use Your Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy, which means that the chain's ubiquitous 20% off coupons will soon be useless. But, as Business Insider reports, you do have until the end of Tuesday before stores stop accepting them. Starting Wednesday, stores (including the chain's BuyBuy Baby stores) will begin liquidating inventory, meaning "deep discounts" will be offered, the company says. Experts tell CNN the company wouldn't want the coupons to be used on top of the going-out-of-business pricing. Of course, if you want to have the option to return your merchandise, you'll want to buy it before Wednesday, as sales from then on will be final. Pre-liquidation purchases are returnable until May 24.

The so-called "Big Blue" coupons had been a staple of the chain for three decades, and some experts speculated they could actually have contributed to its demise, with customers reluctant to shop at the store without one. "Once you're addicted to it and your customer is addicted to it, it's a very difficult thing to wean them off of," a former president of the company tells Insider. (Indeed, the chain tried to scale back on the coupons in 2020 but ultimately admitted that had been a "big mistake.") As for gift cards, they can be used until May 8, and any Welcome Rewards points you've accumulated you can use until May 15—but the chain has already stopped awarding those, so you won't be accumulating any more. (Read more Bed Bath & Beyond stories.)