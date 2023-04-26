Taylor Swift Fans Make $13 Donations After Man's Death

A Houston man is facing a felony murder charge after he allegedly struck and killed a man who'd just left a Taylor Swift concert. Jacob Lewis, 20, and his 26-year-old sister departed Houston's NRG Stadium early Saturday only to have their vehicle break down on the Southwest Freeway. Lewis, the driver, got out of the vehicle and began pushing it to the shoulder but was immediately struck and killed by another driver, KHOU reports. Lewis' father, Steve Lewis, tells the outlet the other driver "helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened, and got in his car and left."

Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, was followed by a tow truck driver and arrested a short time later, according to police. "What he admitted to was that he was scared," prosecutor Kelly Marshall tells KHOU. She says Hayes has two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated—in 2014 and 2015, per KTRK—and admitted to mixing alcohol with prescription drugs before Friday's crash, which came just days after a drug-related arrest. Steve Lewis says those details are "difficult to hear" though "I don't necessarily wish any ill will" on the man now charged with DWI and failure to stop and render aid, to be upgraded to felony murder. He says he's comforted to know his son's "last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street," he wrote on Facebook.

It also helps knowing his son "had a really great time" in the hours before his death, he tells KHOU. "The concert was absolutely amazing. We had so much fun," Jacob's sister, April Bancroft, tells Rolling Stone, noting she'd surprised her younger brother with concert tickets for Christmas. "Knowing we had that experience as our last memory is something wonderful to hold on to, and I will forever," she adds, per KTRK. Swift fans have rallied around the family, helping to raise $127,000 on GoFundMe. Thousands of donations are for $13 in a nod to Swift's favorite number. The family plans to use some of the money to start a scholarship in Lewis' name. (Read more hit and run stories.)