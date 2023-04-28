Railroad Worker Plucks 3-Year-Old From Tracks

'Is That a Kid?': Rail Crews Save 3-Year-Old on Tracks
In this image taken from video, a railroad conductor stands with a 3-year-old boy who had wandered onto the Metro-North Railroad tracks in Tarrytown, New York.   (Metropolitan Transportation Authority via AP)

A conductor jumped from his train, sprinted to scoop up a 3-year-old boy who was wandering along close to the electrified third rail on tracks north of New York City, officials said, and with his colleagues, united him with his family. Engineer William Kennedy, who was operating a southbound train April 6, was the first to spot the boy on Metro-North Railroad tracks near Tarrytown, and he sent out an emergency radio message, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a news release. "There's a little kid north of you guys," someone can be heard saying in a video released by the MTA, addressing the crew of an approaching northbound train, the AP reports.

The video shows the northbound train proceeding slowly until the crew can spot the child. "What is it? Is that a kid?" one worker says on the video. Assistant conductor Marcus Higgins then jumps down from the train, grabs the boy from a cover on top of the third rail, and waits with him as the train approaches. He then carries the toddler onto the train, per CBS News. At the same time, the MTA release says, two other railroad employees on their way to help spotted the child's sobbing mother and sister on a nearby streetcorner. The family was reunited at the Tarrytown station. The video shows the woman hugging her child. The boy's mother told the railroad workers that her son is autistic and nonverbal. The MTA honored the five employees involved on Monday. "I'm glad our crew was there and able to help," Higgins said.

