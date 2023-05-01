Censured Trans Lawmaker Sues State

A trans lawmaker in Montana is suing the state to be allowed back onto the House floor after she was banished from it last month. "The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation," tweeted Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr on Monday, per ABC News. "Montana's State House is the people's House, not Speaker Regier's, and I'm determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard."

Zephyr first ran afoul of Republicans in the state legislature on April 18 when she said they have "blood on your hands" if they passed a ban on transgender youth care, per the AP. She was censured from participating in floor debates after that remark, which Republicans said went beyond the bounds of decorum. Days later, she was barred from the floor altogether when she showed support for demonstrators who showed up to support her. Since then, Zephyr has been sitting in the public gallery while the legislature is in session. On Monday afternoon, per the AP, she was casting votes from a statehouse snack bar. Neither state House Speaker Matt Regier nor statehouse Sergeant-at-Arms Bradley Murfitt have commented on the lawsuit. (Read more Zooey Zephyr stories.)