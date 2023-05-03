Autopsy: Bob Lee Had Alcohol, Drugs in System

Cash App founder Bob Lee had alcohol and drugs including cocaine and ketamine in his system when he was stabbed in San Francisco last month, though the cause of death was clearly the stab wounds to his heart and one of his lungs, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday. The report states that doctors at San Francisco General Hospital spent around four hours fighting to save the 43-year-old's life by closing the two wounds in his heart and one in his lung but he died on the operating table, CNN reports.

Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Ellen Moffatt determined that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner and method of death was homicide by sharp injury, reports the AP. Another tech entrepreneur, Nima Momeni, has been charged with murder in the April 4 stabbing. His arraignment was delayed for a third time at a short hearing Tuesday, SFGate reports. Prosecutors say Momeni, 38, knew Lee and stabbed him over a dispute involving Momeni's sister. One witness said Lee and Momeni had been drinking together before Momeni drove Lee to a secluded area and attacked him, the Guardian reports.

Dr. Kendall Von Crowns, the chief medical examiner in Tarrant County, Texas, reviewed the toxicology report for CNN. He said the amount of cocaine in Lee's system was low and the alcohol was the equivalent of around one beer. Crowns said the ketamine may have been used on Lee by first responders. Momeni's defense attorney, Paula Canny, however, argued that drugs could have caused Lee to make bad choices. " Bob Lee’s system is like the Walgreens of recreational drugs,” she said Tuesday, per the AP. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins countered: "Whether or not someone has or has not done drugs—that does not give someone a license to kill him." (Read more San Francisco stories.)