'Circumstances Beyond His Control' Lead to Kevin Costner Divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are divorcing after a quarter-century together, almost 19 of those years as a married couple. In a statement, Costner's team says, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." The statement, obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, continues: "We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.” The couple started dating in 1998, wed in 2004, and have children ages 15, 14, and 12 together, the AP reports. Per TMZ, it was Baumgartner who filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Costner, 68, was previously married to Cindy Silva; they divorced in 1994. He also has three adult children with Silva and a fourth adult child with former partner Bridget Rooney, People reports. "I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but the world doesn't revolve around me," he said of his family in November of last year. "When I'm not making a movie, I'm living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I'm waiting for them to come out of a party. I'm just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works." Baumgartner, 49, is a model and handbag designer. (Read more Kevin Costner stories.)