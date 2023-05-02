Connecticut Woman Vanishes While Hiking in Japan

A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10. "We're trying to hold out for a miracle but we're heartbroken," husband Kirk Murad tells CT Insider.

Lost: Wu-Murad, an experienced hiker, checked into a guesthouse on April 9 along an ancient pilgrimage trail called the Kumano Kodo in a mountainous region of southern Japan, per the Hartford Courant. She left the following morning but never arrived at the next guesthouse.