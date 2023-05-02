In a Surprise, Trump Will Drop by CNN

A presidential candidate agreeing to participate in a network's town hall is not typically news. In this case, however, the candidate is former President Trump and the network is CNN, which he has regularly derided as "fake." Next week's appearance will be his first in seven years, notes Mediaite. Details:
- When: Trump's live town hall will begin at 9pm Eastern on May 10 at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, per CNN. The audience will be filled with Republican and independent voters. The host will be anchor Kaitlan Collins, described by Mediaite as a rising star at the network who is "smart and tough as nails."
- Reason I: So why is Trump doing this? The AP sees it as a "clear attempt" to contrast himself with presumed rival Ron DeSantis, who eschews the mainstream media. Trump has been talking more often on the campaign trail this year with journalists from mainstream outlets.
- Reason II: Politico also calls Trump's move an "implicit rebuke" of Fox News and further evidence of the rift between them. Last month, after the Republican National Committee announced that Fox would host the first GOP debate, Trump said he wasn't sure he would participate in any debates.
- For CNN: It's a potentially big win for CNN, writes Colby Hall at Mediaite, because CEO Chris Licht has been trying to move the network away from the "partisan theatrics" that were the norm under predecessor Jeff Zucker.
