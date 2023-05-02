In a Surprise, Trump Will Drop by CNN

A presidential candidate agreeing to participate in a network's town hall is not typically news. In this case, however, the candidate is former President Trump and the network is CNN, which he has regularly derided as "fake." Next week's appearance will be his first in seven years, notes Mediaite. Details:

When: Trump's live town hall will begin at 9pm Eastern on May 10 at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, per CNN. The audience will be filled with Republican and independent voters. The host will be anchor Kaitlan Collins, described by Mediaite as a rising star at the network who is "smart and tough as nails."