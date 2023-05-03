Man Accused of Slaughtering 5 Texas Neighbors Caught

The man accused of fatally shooting five of his Texas neighbors after he was asked to fire his weapon farther away from their home was caught Tuesday night after a four-day manhunt. Francisco Oropesa (sometimes spelled Oropeza) was found mere miles from the Cleveland, Texas, home where the massacre took place, authorities say. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said the suspect was "caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry." He was arrested at the home in the city of Conroe where he was found, CNN reports. Authorities have not disclosed who lived there or owned the house, whether anyone else was in the home at the time, or if Oropesa knew the residents or owners.

A tip came into the FBI tip line at 5:15pm Tuesday, and just over an hour later, acting on the tip, Oropesa was in custody, the AP reports. "We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location," an FBI agent says. The victims' families "can rest easy now, because he is behind bars,” Capers says. "He will live out his life behind bars for killing those five." He will be charged with five counts of murder; his bond was set at $5 million. The victims are Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9. (Oropesa had previously been deported four times.)