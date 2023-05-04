Final Escapee Is in Custody, Mississippi Sheriff Says

The last of four prisoners who escaped from a Mississippi prison was found Thursday morning at a home about 20 miles from the prison, the sheriff announced. The Hinds County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Corey Harrison, 22, into custody at a Crystal Springs home, the AP reports. A female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges in connection with the escape and investigation, said Sheriff Tyree Jones. He thanked the the law enforcement agencies that assisted with the investigation and search, saying, "All escapees are accounted for."

Harrison and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi's capital, on April 22, officials said. Casey Grayson was found dead at a New Orleans truck stop over the weekend, officials announced earlier this week. The cause of death has not been determined, but investigators have not found signs of foul play, Jones said. Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies on April 26. He is suspected of killing 61-year-old Anthony Watts and stealing his truck after the escape. Jerry Raynes was arrested on April 27; officials said he stole a public works vehicle and fled to Texas.

In July, US District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered a rare takeover of the Raymond jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to "a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths." But before the appointed receiver was scheduled to assume control over the jail on Jan. 1, the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court's order until it ruled on the county's motion for reconsideration. Seven people died while being held at the jail in 2021, he said, per the AP. (Read more fugitives stories.)