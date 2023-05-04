NYC Mayor, AOC at Odds Over Subway Killing

The death of a street performer on the New York City subway Monday has become a new political flashpoint in the US. On Thursday, NYPD detectives were meeting with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office to determine whether murder charges were warranted against a 24-year-old Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold, reports the Daily News. Neely lost consciousness and could not be revived. The city medical examiner's officer ruled the death a homicide on Wednesday, and it's now up to police and prosecutors to decide whether to charge the unidentified man.

After New York City Mayor Eric Adams put out a statement Wednesday saying he would refrain from commenting on the case because much was unknown about it, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called his comments a "new low" on Twitter: "not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem 'too low' to care about." Asked about her criticism Wednesday night on CNN, Adams—who once worked as an NYPD transit cop—replied, "I don’t think that's very responsible at a time when we’re still investigating the situation," per Fox News. "Let's let the DA conduct his investigation with the law enforcement officials—to really interfere with that is not the right thing to do."