Roller Coaster Strands Passengers on Preview Ride

The fans-and-media preview of a new attraction at an Ohio amusement park didn't go well. The Wild Mouse roller coaster stopped suddenly at Cedar Point, and the people aboard had to be rescued. No one was hurt. One car came to a halt at one of the highest points on the ride, USA Today reports, while another stopped during the winding portions at a lower altitude. But even the high points on the Wild Mouse aren't, relatively, all that high. The new ride peaks at 52 feet and 35mph, while the park's Millennium roller coaster is 310 feet tall and tops out at 93mph.

The Wild Mouse has six mouse cars and one cheese car, which spin during the ride. The idea wasn't for Cedar Point's 18th roller coaster to be another thrill ride, though it does include an Immelmann turn, which gives riders a moment of weightlessness. Located in the new Boardwalk section, the ride honors the park's old Wildcat coaster, a fixture at Cedar Point from 1970 until 2011. A high school student who wrote about her preview ride for the Sandusky Register sees a fan base for the Wild Mouse. "I think this will be a great ride for the kids who are getting excited to check their heights at the front of the park to see what roller coasters they can go on this year, happy to see that there is a new exciting ride available to them," Mazzara Lynch wrote. (Read more roller coasters stories.)