Missing Tech CEO's Remains Found 18 Months Later

Beau Mann—the 39-year-old founder of Sober Grid, an app designed to aid addicts in recovery—disappeared after a mysterious Uber ride 18 months ago. His remains have now been found, reports SF Gate, and in a Facebook statement, his family said he'd been identified through dental records. The Santa Monica PD on Monday announced the remains were "found in the courtyard of an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard."

Mann founded Sober Grid in 2015, and the recovery app was supported with money from major institutes like the National Science Foundation. Sober Grid's announcement that Mann's remains had been found drive home the mystery of what happened to him: The post states that Mann's Uber ride picked him up near a 7/11 on the afternoon of November 30, 2021. He allegedly "texted 911 while inside the Uber" before he reached his Santa Monica destination—a fact police confirmed in an NBC Dateline report about Mann's disappearance.

People reports Mann was dropped off at 2:35pm, and Uber tells SFGate there was no incident reported to Uber during the ride, and the driver picked up another fare immediate after dropping Mann off. "Despite exhaustive efforts to find him, Beau was never heard from again," writes Sober Grid. A cause of death has yet to be determined and his death is still under investigation. Anyone with information about Mann's final hours should contact the Santa Monica Police. (Read more disappearance stories.)