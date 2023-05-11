Deputy Killed in Dog Attack at Home

Police believe Tamieka White was protecting 8-year-old son
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 11, 2023 6:30 PM CDT
This undated photo shows Deputy Tamieka White.   (Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A 17-year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff's Office died "protecting the most important person in her life," her commander says. Deputy Tamieka White, 46, was killed in a dog attack at her Indianapolis home Tuesday night, the Indianapolis Star reports. Police believe she was protecting her 8-year-old son, who was also bitten and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the dog, which didn't belong to White, was fatally shot when it charged at a responding officer. Indianapolis Animal Care Services said three additional dogs described as "pitbull-type" were removed from the home, along with a cat, reports the AP.

Neighbors tell WTHR that White was dogsitting. One neighbor says they saw the 8-year-old run out of the home's front door after the attack around 7:45pm Tuesday. "He was in shock. He kept repeating several things over and over concerning his mom," the neighbor says. Police said the dog's owner has been contacted and the investigation is ongoing. Colleagues described White as "tiny in stature with a big heart," per the Star. "White was a bright light to all that knew her," Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a statement, per the AP. "We are immensely grateful for her nearly 17 years of service to our agency." (Read more Indianapolis stories.)

