It's been a hot one in the Pacific Northwest over the past few days, and it looks like residents there will have to endure the extreme weather for at least a little longer. The New York Times reports that upward of 12 million people are sweating it out under a current heat advisory, with temps in Oregon and Washington state spiking to more than 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average over the weekend, and possibly up to "30 degrees above average ... throughout this week." At least four cities in the Seattle area saw records broken Saturday—for instance, Quillayute topped out at 90 degrees, smashing the 80-degree high for that day set nearly 50 years ago.

KOMO notes that Seattle doesn't typically hit 90 degrees until early July. Portland, meanwhile, hit 93 degrees on Saturday, a degree higher than its record set in 1973. Heat advisories in the region are set to last at least until Monday evening. The National Weather Service is warning of the risk of heat-related illness, especially for individuals who don't hydrate properly or have ways to cool down. Cooling centers have opened up throughout the Seattle area for respite, and bus drivers in Washington's King County have been directed to let people ride the bus for free if they need to cool off.

Meanwhile, in Portland, officials are encouraging locals to head to community swimming pools and fountains, or to free venues where there's AC, such as libraries. Sunscreen and bottles of water are also being distributed in the city. "We decided to stop by ... until we all feel better," one Portland mom of three who took her kids to a fountain downtown on Friday told the AP. One warning that the NWS is putting out there as residents take dips in local waters to stay cool: River temperatures are still only in the low to mid-40s. (Read more Pacific Northwest stories.)