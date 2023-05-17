IRS E-File Test Has the Likes of TurboTax Very Unhappy

Americans will soon be able to file electronic tax returns directly to the government—something residents of dozens of other countries have long been able to do. Congress approved $15 million in funding to study the possibility of a direct e-file system last year. Now, the IRS has announced a test program to be in place for 2024, though Republicans and "the $14 billion tax-preparation industry" are already putting up a stink, NPR reports. What you need to know:



Democrats say the program is necessary to correct an unacceptable status quo in which taxpayers have to pay companies like Intuit and H&R Block to file e-returns. The average individual filer in the US pays $140 per year. The IRS offers a free filing option for certain lower-income taxpayers, but just 2% of taxpayers use it.

"Dozens of other countries have provided free tax-filing options to their citizens, and American taxpayers who want to file their taxes for free online should have an accessible option," Treasury Department official Laurel Blatchford said Tuesday, per Politico. She added the new program "could potentially save taxpayers billions of dollars annually," per the AP.

Tax-prep companies, which stand to lose millions of dollars, disagree. "A direct-to-IRS e-file system is wholly redundant" and "will unnecessarily cost taxpayers billions of dollars," says a rep for Intuit, maker of TurboTax. "Taxpayers don't want the tax collector, assessor, auditor, and enforcer also to be their tax preparer," Intuit adds in a blog post.

The program has public backing, however. An IRS survey found 72% of taxpayers were interested in a free, government-run filing system. However, only 12% said they would use a system that doesn't incorporate state taxes, per the AP. That's one of several issues still to be worked out.