Michelangelo Gets Censored in Scottish Subway Ad

He may be nearly universally considered a masterpiece made by one of the most widely renowned artists in history, but Michelangelo's David is definitely naked, and as such, proved a little too much for a Scottish subway system. As Hyperallergic reports, the idea was for Glasgow-based Italian restaurant Barolo to run ads featuring an image of the 17-foot marble statue eating a slice, with the tagline, "It doesn't get more Italian." The original version cropped David around his knees, and was nixed by the ad firm that runs Glasgow's subway ads on the grounds that "it is art but it is still nudity."

David ended up cropped at the waist in the final version of the ad, per the Guardian, but not without the head of the group that runs Barolo complaining mightily: "This is a globally recognized piece of art. It is taught in schools. People from all over the world travel to see it. It’s not the 1500s any more, it’s 2023. Are we really saying that the people of Glasgow can’t handle seeing a naked statue?" Apparently, the answer is yes. David is having a rough run of it lately: His lack of attire last month cost a Florida school principal her job over accusations of propagating "pornography." (But his duster says she has "the best job in the world.")