O'Hare Airport Brawl Caught on Video

Even seasoned viewers of airport altercations might be surprised by the scale of a brawl that erupted in Chicago's O'Hare airport Monday night. Video shows around dozen people fighting in the baggage claim area as others try to break it up. Some people ended up fighting on the conveyor belt in a brawl that left the floor littered with debris including shoes and a neck pillow. Police say a 24-year-old woman was injured, NBC 5 reports. WSAZ reports that the fight broke out after a flight from Miami arrived.

"A verbal dispute while deplaning escalated in the lower level of terminal 3 when a 24-year-old female victim was punched by two offenders," the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to Fox News. Two suspects, 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks, were arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery. (Read more O'Hare International Airport stories.)