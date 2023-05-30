Natalee Holloway Suspect 'Severely Beaten' in Prison

Dutch murderer Joran van der Sloot was "severely beaten" during a fight between gangs in the Peruvian prison where he is awaiting extradition to the US, his lawyer says. "It was a fight between prisoners. I don't know who assaulted Joran," lawyer Maximo Altez tells CBS. Altez disclosed the injuries to Van der Sloot on Tuesday, May 30—13 years to the day after Van der Sloot killed 21-year-old Stephany Flores and 18 years to the day since Natalee Holloway was last seen alive. Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year-sentence at Peru's Challapalca Prison for the murder of Flores.

Van der Sloot has long been considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of Holloway, an 18-year-old from Alabama who vanished while on a class trip to the Caribbean island of Aruba. She was last seen leaving a nightclub with Van der Sloot and two other men. He is being temporarily extradited to the US to face charges that he tried to extort money from Holloway's family with promises that he could lead them to her body. Altez tells NBC that Van der Sloot, against his advice, has decided not to fight extradition. The lawyer says no extradition date has been set yet but only a few "administrative issues," including a health check and travel arrangements, need to be resolved before his client can be sent to Alabama. (Read more Joran Van der Sloot stories.)