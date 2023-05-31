Trump Slams 'Milktoast' Kayleigh McEnany

'The RINOS & Globalists can have her,' he says of former White House press secretary
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 31, 2023 12:32 PM CDT
Donald Trump smiles at fans in the crowd during the first round of the LIV Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Sterling, Va.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump raised some eyebrows Tuesday with a Truth Social post attacking somebody who used to be one of his most stalwart defenders—Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary for most of the final year of his administration. Trump slammed McEnany, now a Fox News host, for giving out what he said were incorrect poll numbers, USA Today reports. Trump said he was up 34 points on Ron "DeSanctimonious," not 25 as McEnany had said. "She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!"

McEnany, who co-hosts Outnumbered with Jesse Waters, said Tuesday night that polling showed DeSantis "closing the gap" on Trump in Iowa, per the Hill. In his post, Trump also called McEnany "Milktoast," apparently misspelling "milquetoast," meaning a weak or ineffective person, reports the New York Post.

Conservative author and Fox commentator Marc Thiessen called Trump's remarks "completely unhinged," per USA Today. McEnany "was one of the best people to serve in his administration," Thiessen tweeted. "He’s losing control, lashing out at anyone and everyone who does not tow his line. Sad." (Read more Kayleigh McEnany stories.)

