Now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially jumped into the 2024 presidential race, people have lots of questions on what he plans to do if he's elected to the Oval Office. But another question has emerged of late, and it's a more personal one: How the heck do you pronounce his last name? The head-scratcher gained traction in March, when someone on Twitter posted a compilation of short video clips in which DeSantis can be seen in earlier years introducing himself as "Ron Dee-Santis," only to shift after he started serving as governor in 2019 to saying "Ron Deh-Santis." "Who changes the pronunciation of their own last name in their 40's?" the person behind the post wrote. HowToPronounce.com comes down on the side of "Deh-Santis," but that definitely doesn't seem to be the final word. More on the pronunciation pandemonium:

Margaret Hartmann at Intelligencer takes a deep dive into the matter, looking at footage stretching back to 2012. She finds that DeSantis pretty consistently said "Dee-Santis" until about 2016, at which point he started flipping back and forth between the two versions. "I am Italian American," Hartmann writes. "I have plenty of family members who say their last names differently from their cousins and even their parents, and I know firsthand that it's often easier to shrug off other people's mispronunciations. But I have never heard of an elected official repeatedly switching the pronunciation of his own name, over the course of many years, with no clear rhyme or reason." Schoolboy nickname? Intelligencer also notes that, in 2018, the Tampa Bay Times reported that DeSantis' nickname in high school was "Dee," which would seem to lend weight to the "Dee-Santis" choice. That Times article has since been updated and now no longer contains that anecdote.

How his wife says it: In footage shared in October, Casey DeSantis goes with "Deh-Santis" in referring to her spouse, per the Daily Dot.