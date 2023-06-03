Police: Attacker Killed 3 People, Injured 9 in 'Random Violence'

A 31-year-old California man is in custody after three people were killed and nine injured in what police described as "random acts of violence." The victims were stabbed or hit with a vehicle in San Jose and neighboring Milpitas, NBC News reports, before Kevin Parkourana surrendered Thursday evening without further incident. The police response during the rampage, which included carjackings, had included flooding a high school graduation in the area with officers as a precaution. "We were able to effectively prevent additional people from being injured," said Milpitas Police Chief Jared Hernandez on Friday.

Police laid out the series of attacks Thursday, per KGO:

3:11pm : A man is stabbed and his minivan stolen in San Jose.

: A man is stabbed and his minivan stolen in San Jose. 3:31pm : A victim is stabbed and his car stolen in a parking lot. The attacker strikes a pedestrian as he drives away.

: A victim is stabbed and his car stolen in a parking lot. The attacker strikes a pedestrian as he drives away. 4pm : The attacker drives into a car and stabs an occupant downtown.

: The attacker drives into a car and stabs an occupant downtown. 4:12pm : Three pedestrians are hit by the stolen vehicle, two of them fatally. The attacker then hits the rider of motorized scooter nearby.

: Three pedestrians are hit by the stolen vehicle, two of them fatally. The attacker then hits the rider of motorized scooter nearby. 4:32pm : A man is stabbed in a store parking lot in Milpitas. He dies at a hospital.

: A man is stabbed in a store parking lot in Milpitas. He dies at a hospital. 6:15pm: Police take Parkourana, who was sitting in a parked car, into custody a quarter-mile from the site of the most recent stabbing.

Law enforcement officials said that the victims weren't targeted and that they don't yet know a motive for the attacks, per CBS News. Parkourana, whom police said is on probation, was being held at the Santa Clara County Jail. Charges were pending; police said there might have been other attacks in the area that they're not yet aware of. (Read more San Jose stories.)