Sonic Boom Over DC Was a Result of Scary Incident in the Skies

A scary situation in the skies over Washington, DC, Sunday afternoon, when the military scrambled fighter jets due to a business plane that veered off-course into restricted airspace and was unresponsive when the Federal Aviation Administration tried to communicate with it. The private Cessna plane ultimately crashed in Virginia. Meanwhile, the military's F-16 jets caused a sonic boom that was heard across much of the nation's capital when they were deployed to attempt to intercept the Cessna, the New York Times reports. The F-16s did not shoot down the Cessna, which crashed near the George Washington National Forest, CNN reports. Sources tell the Washington Post the jets used flares in an attempt to get the Cessna pilot's attention, but did not cause the crash.

It's not clear what happened, but the private business jet was owned by the Florida-based Encore Motors of Melbourne, which is run by John Rumpel, 75. He says his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter, and the girl's nanny were aboard the flight along with the pilot, returning home to New York after visiting him and his wife in North Carolina, and that he hopes no one suffered. An emotional Rumpel suggested that the plane could have lost pressurization, in which case "they all just would have gone to sleep and never woke up." The wreckage has not yet been found, but a search is underway. President Biden was playing golf at Joint Base Andrews during the incident, and his movements were not impacted by it, the AP reports. (Read more Washington, DC stories.)