Video Suggests Lauren Boebert's 'No-Show Protest' Wasn't Quite That

When the House approved the debt-ceiling deal last week, Rep. Lauren Boebert was not present to cast her vote. Later, in a tweeted video, the conservative firebrand called it a "no-show protest" over legislation she called a "crap sandwich." A new video, however, suggests her absence wasn't quite intentional, reports CBS News. CNN producer Morgan Rimmer tweeted a clip showing Boebert running up the Capitol steps Saturday night in an apparent attempt to make the vote. She was too late, however.

"They closed it," Rimmer is heard telling Boebert, who slows and asks, "They closed it?" before continuing her run up the steps. As Insider notes, the bill passed 314-117, with 149 Republicans on board, meaning Boebert's expected "no" vote would not have changed the outcome. But the video suggests she missed the vote unintentionally, then used some classic DC spin to try to change the narrative. As KRDO, a station in Boebert's Colorado home state puts it, she "may need an explanation for her explanation." (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)