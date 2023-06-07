Mounties: US Driver With Car Full of Cash, Pot Took Wrong Turn

He was arrested after accidentally joining line to cross into Canada
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 6, 2023 7:49 PM CDT
Mounties: US Driver With Car Full of Cash, Pot Took Wrong Turn
The Mounties released this photo of the cannabis found in Toppenberg's vehicle.   (RCMP)

The Mounties say an American man entered the wrong GPS coordinates and accidentally ended up in Canada—which probably wouldn't have been a major issue if his car hadn't been full of cannabis and cash. In a press release Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the driver took a wrong turn last month and ended up in the border lineup at the Rainbow Bridge crossing in Niagara Falls. "As the driver had no passport, he was referred for a secondary examination," the RCMP said. Officials found around 400 pounds of cannabis in the vehicle, along with more than $602,000 in American dollars.

The RCMP said the cannabis and currency was separated into boxes and vacuum-packed bundles "consistent with those commonly used by drug dealers or money launderers." They described the find as "highly suspicious evidence." The driver, 60-year-old California resident Andrew Lee Toppenberg, faces multiple charges including importing cannabis and possession of proceeds of property over $5,000 "knowing that all or part of the proceeds of property was obtained by a crime in the United States of America," CP24 reports. He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing. (Read more Canada stories.)

