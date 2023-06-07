Harrison Ford's Marvel Debut: Captain America: Brave New World

Iconic actor Harrison Ford is trading in his fedora and bullwhip for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. CNN reports that a recent Instagram post from Anthony Mackie, who stars as Captain America in the upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World, Ford is seen sharing a laugh with Mackie on set. As Mackie puts it, when Ford tells you how to make an action sequence look good, you listen. Ford, famous for his roles in many iconic franchises, is stepping into the shoes of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, first played by the William Hurt, who died in March 2022.

Captain America: Brave New World, previously titled Captain America: New World Order, will be Mackie's first time fronting a feature film as Captain America after assuming the shield in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The cast includes Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez.

According to Variety, Ford seems to be enjoying his time on set, but he made it clear that it's not all fun and games. "It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work," he shared in a recent interview with Esquire. Directed by Julius Onah and co-written by Malcolm Spellman, creator of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the film will hit the big screens on May 3, 2024. (Read more Harrison Ford stories.)