Wild Timelapse Video Shows Wildfire Smoke Covering Manhattan

A pretty wild time-lapse video shows the New York City skyline Wednesday as more and more smoke from the Canadian wildfires rolled in and obscured the view. The video from EarthCam, a network of live-streaming webcams, was shared on the National Weather Service's New York Twitter account, which calls it an "almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline." Insider calls it a "Mars-like scene." (The smoke made NYC's air the worst in the world and led to sporting events being canceled.)