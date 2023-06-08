Wild Timelapse Video Shows Wildfire Smoke Covering Manhattan

From 11am to 2pm, the view changes quite a bit
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 8, 2023 12:00 AM CDT

A pretty wild time-lapse video shows the New York City skyline Wednesday as more and more smoke from the Canadian wildfires rolled in and obscured the view. The video from EarthCam, a network of live-streaming webcams, was shared on the National Weather Service's New York Twitter account, which calls it an "almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline." Insider calls it a "Mars-like scene." (The smoke made NYC's air the worst in the world and led to sporting events being canceled.)

