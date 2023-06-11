Block Party Ends With 13 Shot, Stabbed, or Hit By Cars

Officers arriving at a pop-up block party in New York state early Sunday found at least 13 people had been shot, stabbed, or hit by vehicles. Syracuse police received a call about shots fired early Sunday at a gathering of hundreds of people, USA Today reports. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 25, per Syracuse.com, including three males and 10 females. Four were shot, and three were struck by vehicles fleeing after the gunfire began. Officials said all of the injured are expected to survive. Police said they'd release more information as their investigation progresses. (Read more Syracuse stories.)