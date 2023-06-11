Djokovic Sets Grand Slam Record

Novak Djokovic made clear for years that this was his goal. The biggest titles from his sport’s biggest stages were Djokovic’s main aim all along, and now he finally stands alone—ahead of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and every other man who has ever swung a racket. If Djokovic could wait this long to hold this record, he certainly could wait for the half-hour or so it took to straighten out his strokes in the French Open final. And so, after a bit of a shaky start in thick, humid air and under foreboding charcoal clouds Sunday, he imposed himself, the AP reports. His opponent, Casper Ruud, never really stood a serious chance after that.

Djokovic earned his record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship, breaking a tie with Nadal and moving three in front of the retired Federer, with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory that was not in doubt for most of its 3 hours, 13 minutes. Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, puts this one alongside the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major event. He now has a total of 10 Australian Open titles, seven from Wimbledon, and three from the US Open, per the AP. "Another day, another record for you," Ruud told Djokovic during the postmatch ceremony. "Another day you write tennis history. Just tough to explain how incredible it is and what an inspiration you are."

Wearing a red jacket with his record total stitched on the chest, Djokovic addressed the accomplishment in the postmach ceremony. "A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam—four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sport, tennis. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I am beyond fortunate in my life to win, 23 times, Grand Slams," he said. "It's an incredible, incredible feeling." Djokovic is halfway to a calendar year Grand Slam—winning all four majors in one season—something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. He'll resume that pursuit at Wimbledon, which begins on the grass of the All England Club on July 3.