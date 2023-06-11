Kaczynski Apparently Killed Himself

Official cause of Unabomber's death will await investigation
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 11, 2023 11:55 AM CDT
Kaczynski's Death Appears to Be Suicide
Theodore John Kaczynski is escorted into the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., on April 4, 1996.   (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The death of Ted Kaczynski, who once terrorized the nation with a yearslong series of bombings, apparently was suicide. Called the Unabomber by the FBI, Kaczynski died Saturday at a federal prison medical center in North Carolina after being found unresponsive in his cell. Three people with knowledge of his death told the New York Times he killed himself, and CNN reported that prison officials said it was suicide. The official cause of death will be decided after an investigation is conducted.

The office of the state's chief medical examiner did not say when an autopsy would be completed. Kaczynski had tried to commit suicide in his cell before his conviction. He told Time magazine in 1999 that he "would rather get the death penalty than spend the rest of my life in prison." The Times reports that Kaczynski's death renews questions about prison security in light of the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein and the slaying of Whitey Bulger in federal custody. That article can be found here. (Read more Ted Kaczynski stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X