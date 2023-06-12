Matt Damon Not Happy Trump Lifted Movie Speech for Ad

His name is Matt Damon, and he does not approve Donald Trump's message. Damon and Ben Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, has blasted the Trump campaign for using Damon's monologue from Air in a campaign ad, Deadline reports. The fundraising ad, posted on Truth Social company, features more than two minutes of Damon's climatic monologue paired with scenes from Trump's life. Air, which came out earlier this year, tells the story of Nike's relationship with then-emerging NBA star Michael Jordan in the 1980s. Damon plays marketing exec Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. In the monologue, Vaccaro convinces Jordan to sign a sponsorship deal for Air Jordans, reports Variety.

The Trump campaign removed mentions of basketball from the monologue but some references to shoes remain, including, "A shoe is just a shoe until somebody steps into it. Then it has meaning." Artists Equity says it didn't consent to the use of the monologue, the BBC reports. "We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use," the studio said in a statement. "We hereby expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)