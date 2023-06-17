This Might Become the Priciest Home in Texas

An eye-popping asking price for an estate in Texas might be a reflection of the super-rich of California looking for different places to call home. The Wall Street Journal reports that the lakefront compound in Austin has been listed for $50 million, which would make it the most expensive home in all of Texas should that price be met. See the listing for the 6-acre estate on Lake Austin here. For that price, you get a 7,000-square-foot main house, three guesthouses, a private dock, and a next-door neighbor who happens to be tech magnate Michael Dell.

As is evident from the price, this one is for seekers of "uber luxury," listing agent Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty tells Axios. "They might be coming from California to take advantage of our [lack of] state income tax, and they want to be on the lake because they're coming from the ocean," she says. Texas does not require purchase prices to be made public, so it's possible a record sale would remain under wraps. But a post at Real Estate Weekly suggests it's a safe bet—Ramey recently closed on a different property on the same lake for "just shy of $50 million," setting the bar in place. (Read more real estate stories.)