American Airlines Introduces a New Fee

The nickel-and-diming of airline passengers continues. American Airlines has announced that travelers flying internationally on its Basic Economy tickets will no longer enjoy a first checked bag free. There will now be a $75 fee for the first checked bag on transoceanic flights, with the airline explaining the move was made for consistency's sake. "With this change, our Basic Economy product will include all of the same features whether a customer is purchasing it for a domestic or international flight," said a rep. Simple Flying reports checking a second bag will cost another $100, and a third an additional $200.

USA Today calls it "obviously a frustrating move," noting those needing to check bags on these flights will now end up paying nearly $100 more than the stated ticket price. The Points Guy notes the move sets American apart: It's now the first major US airline to charge checked bag fees on every Basic Economy ticket it offers. United and Delta charge $75 for the first checked bag on transatlantic flights, but there is no charge levied on transpacific flights. The Points Guy's take? "American Airlines just gave us one more reason to avoid its Basic Economy fare." (Read more American Airlines stories.)