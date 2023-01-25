McCarthy: Blocking Schiff, Swalwell From Intelligence Panel Wasn't Political

Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell won't be serving on the House Intelligence Committee, a long-expected piece of revenge dished out by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. In 2021, Democrats removed Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene from congressional committees over controversial social media posts, and McCarthy had been expected to pull a similar move with the two California Democrats when Republicans took control of the House, the New York Times reports. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had requested Saturday that Schiff and Swalwell, who played key roles in Donald Trump's impeachments, be named to the intel panel, but McCarthy, who is in charge of such assignments because this is one of the so-called "select committees," formally denied the request, the Hill reports.

He claimed the move was not retaliatory: "This is not not anything political. This is not similar to what the Democrats did" with Greene and Gosar, he said. He's also claimed, per Fox News, that "Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance." Swalwell was once associated with a suspected Chinese spy who fundraised for his 2014 campaign, and while he cut off ties when informed of the security concerns, McCarthy has deemed him a national security risk. Schiff and Swalwell are expected to retain their other committee assignments. McCarthy also wants to remove Ilhan Omar from her congressional committees, but he doesn't currently seem to have the votes he'd need to do so. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)